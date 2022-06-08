San Francisco DA Boudin recalled in landslide

It was over before the voting booths opened Tuesday morning.

That was the story of Proposition H, whether to recall or retain District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

By then, more than 100-thousand San Francisco voters had marked and returned their mail-in ballots. Those were the first to be counted by the city’s board of elections.

After those first results, Yes votes led No votes by a 61-39 percent margin. With a meager same-day voting at the polls, Boudin’s defeat was all but certain.

The 41-year-old Boudin narrowly won the race for DA in 2019, styling himself as a progressive prosecutor. But his policies, along with San Francisco’s rising crime rate, soured voters and some former allies.

Boudin will be removed from office in 10 days. Mayor Breed will appoint his replacement, who will serve out his term. A regular election will be held in November to elect a successor.