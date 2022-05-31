Santa Clara County urging parents to boost kids 5-11

In Santa Clara County, as of May 26, about 60 percent of children ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated and 70 percent of children ages 12+ have received a booster dose.

The county does not yet track booster shots for ages 5-11 . The extra shot is recommended at least five months following a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or two months following the Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Pfizer is the only booster shot available for children ages 5 to 11. They receive one-third of the dose given to those age 12 and older.

Some parents remain hesitant to have their children vaccinated. For others, work or lack of transportation make it difficult.

According to the CDC, from March 2020 to 2022, nearly five million children ages 5-11 had COVID. From Dec. 19, 2021 to Feb. 28 – when the omicron variant surged – COVID-related hospitalization rates were twice as high among unvaccinated children ages 5-11.

The Santa Clara County superintendent of schools said with COVID vaccines widely available, schools can benefit most when all who are eligible are fully vaccinated. Otherwise, campuses are more vulnerable to infections and outbreaks leading to disruptions in school attendance and health concerns, she added.