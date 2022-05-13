California Native American tribes receive funding

The Decolonizing Wealth Project, an Indigenous and Black-led organization, will distribute a half-million dollars to California Indigenous communities and nonprofits. It's to support storytelling and healing, said Carlos Rojas Alvarez, director of executive affairs and strategic initiative.

The money comes from the California Endowment, the Christensen Fund and from the fund supporting the Decolonizing Wealth Project, based in New York.

The Project has partnered with The California Truth & Healing Council, which Gov. Gavin Newsom established in 2019, he said, to "clarify the record - and provide their historical perspective - on the troubled relationship between tribes and the state."

The Council on Truth & Healing is expected to release a report on the historical relationship between the state and California Native Americans by 2025. It may include recommendations to the Legislature about reparations or restoration of land for Native communities.

The country's first such council, it’s comprised of 12 members of Indigenous tribes from across the state and is led by the state's Tribal Advisor Christina Snider, a lawyer and member of the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians.