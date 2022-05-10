Caltrain delays fare increase

The board's vote delays a 2019 decision to raise the price on some Clipper fares, according to an announcement Monday from Caltrain officials. A pair of five-percent increases in the cost of a Go Pass scheduled to go into effect on the first day of 2023 and 2025 will be delayed one year in each case.

In addition, a Clipper discount currently 55 cents scheduled to be cut to 25 cents on April 1st, has been delayed until July 1st, 2028.

Two more fare increases have been delayed as well: The Base Fare was scheduled to increase by 50 cents on July 1st of this year, and July 1, 2026, but both have been delayed one year; and a 25-cent increase in the Zone Charge will now occur in July 1st, 2025, instead of July 1st, 2024.