Water restrictions, possible fines, approved for East Bay consumers

Aiming to curb water use, the board of the East Bay Municipal Utility District on Tuesday mandated a 10 percent reduction districtwide , EBMUD officials said, citing a dry winter as the reason.

The vote was 6-1 to declare a stage 2 drought emergency, following the declaration of a stage 1 drought emergency a year ago. In stage 1, EBMUD asked customers to conserve water on a voluntary basis.

Stage 2 aims to cut water use by 10 percent compared with 2020, reinstates an excessive use penalty ordinance and updates restrictions on outdoor water use.

EBMUD Board President Douglas Linney said in a statement that a dry winter season compelled the utility to take action to ensure an adequate supply of water, in case the region’s three-year drought continues into next year.

An excessive use penalty will be charged to households that use more than 1,646 gallons per day. After one warning, households will be charged two dollars for every 748 gallons they use above the penalty threshold.

EBMUD serves more than a million Alameda County and Contra Costa County customers with drinking water. The agency also provides wastewater service.