Closed East Oakland foundry site to be redeveloped

KALW | By D'Andre Ball
Published March 30, 2022 at 8:22 PM PDT
Foundry Image
Jean Bidwell
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Mural at the AB&I Foundry site

Indiana-based developer Duke Realty wants to transform what is now an iron pipe manufacturing facility into a “thriving employment center,” according to an application filed on Monday.

The 15-acre site – known as AB & I Foundry – is owned by Alabama-based manufacturer McWane, Inc. Earlier this month, McWane announced the facility will be closed this year – eliminating about 200 union jobs.

Duke Realty operates warehouse and distribution facilities in 19 U.S. markets, and Amazon is one of their most common tenants.

The project is being done on a speculative basis – without signed leases or identified tenants. According to the application, the space would be designed to allow for multiple industrial uses, including warehousing and distribution.

This isn’t the only development Duke Realty has in the works in East Oakland. In January, they purchased a former glass factory with plans to build either an industrial, manufacturing, or warehouse building.

