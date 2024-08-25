Stern Grove Chronicles Part 4: A Peek Behind the Scenes

In the last clip of KALW's summer with Stern Grove, we take a look behind the scenes at San Francisco's original outdoor music festival. We hear from the community of crew made up some of the best folks who work at venues across the Bay Area, as well as one of the descendants of the festival's founder, Rosalie Stern.

catch up on all the clips in the series to relive the magic of the summer.

