Stern Grove Chronicles Part 3: On the stage with emerging artist Satya

KALW has been chronicling summer with Stern Grove, San Francisco's original outdoor music festival, to capture and share the magic that happens when we come together. In part one of the Stern Grove Chronicles, we followed DJ Wonway Posibul as he prepared to play the opening, mood-setting music in the Grove. And in part two, we captured the spirit of San Francisco with J Boogie.

In Part 3, we talk with one of the opening acts, Satya, who is an up-and-coming artist from the Bay Area.