Revealing the Cultural and Natural Inspirations Behind Amaro Freitas' Innovative Album, Y’Y

In this engaging interview, Brazilian pianist Amaro Freitas delves into the inspirations behind his latest album, Y’Y. He shares how his experiences in the Amazon and his encounters with the Sateré Mawé indigenous community influenced his music, blending jazz with traditional Brazilian sounds. Freitas reflects on the importance of honoring Brazil's cultural and natural heritage, creating a powerful tribute to nature and a call for preservation. Listen in to discover how these profound influences shaped Y’Y and Freitas' musical journey.

Catch Amaro Freitas' performance at Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco on Tuesday night, August 6.

Find more information about the show here and learn about Amaro Freitas here.