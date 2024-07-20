From Warehouse Parties to Worldwide Stages: Flamingo Pier's Kiwi Dance Music Takes Flight
Flamingo Pier, the dynamic Kiwi dance band, recently kicked off their first American tour, delivering their infectious blend of disco, boogie, and house music. Formed in London, the band combines lively guitar hooks, groovy bass lines, and tropical elements to create an energetic and engaging sound. Their new EP is set to release on Soundway Records on August 9th. Check out their music here and make sure to follow them on Instagram.