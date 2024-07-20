© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
From Warehouse Parties to Worldwide Stages: Flamingo Pier's Kiwi Dance Music Takes Flight

KALW | By Marcus Rosario
Published July 20, 2024 at 9:16 PM PDT

Flamingo Pier, the dynamic Kiwi dance band, recently kicked off their first American tour, delivering their infectious blend of disco, boogie, and house music. Formed in London, the band combines lively guitar hooks, groovy bass lines, and tropical elements to create an energetic and engaging sound. Their new EP is set to release on Soundway Records on August 9th. Check out their music here and make sure to follow them on Instagram.
Marcus Rosario
Marcus Aurelius Rosario (that's his real middle name) a.k.a. Mawkus is a noted radio host, DJ, producer and educator who thrives on making the world a better place through music. He's on KALW every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
