New Documentary 'Door Of The Cosmos' Celebrates the Legacy of Sun Ra

A new documentary, SUN RA: Door Of The Cosmos, promises to be the first historically complete portrait of the celestial being, bandleader, and innovator Sun Ra and his Arkestra. Launched through a Kickstarter campaign, this film aims to delve deep into the nearly 70-year history of Sun Ra's cosmic influence on music and Black culture.

Directed by Drew DeNicola, known for BIG STAR: Nothing Can Hurt Me, the documentary combines oral history, audio-visual performances, and rare archival materials to create a meditative sensory experience. The project is supported by executive producers Marshall Allen, Ronnie Boyd, and Gill Holland, with contributions from PR consultant Michael D. Anderson.

Central to the film is the incredible journey of Marshall Allen, a 100-year-old veteran of the Arkestra since 1958, who continues to perform and transmit Sun Ra's legacy. The film will also feature interviews with key figures like trombonist Dick Griffin, saxophonist Jim Newman, and MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, among others.

The Kickstarter campaign seeks funds to complete the narrative portion of the film and aims to surpass its goal to produce high-concept cinematic vignettes and a special live performance by the entire Arkestra. With over six years of research and countless hours of interviews and archival digging, the team is poised to offer a thorough and immersive look into the Sun Ra Omniverse.

Sun Ra fans are invited to contribute to preserving the legacy of one of the 20th century's most enigmatic and influential artists. They can explore more in the accompanying video and visit the Kickstarter page for details.