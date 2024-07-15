Discodelic & Latinos Con Soul: A Celebration of Latin Sounds

Miles Ake, co-owner of Discodelic, shared insights into the vibrant world of this unique record shop. Discodelic, a nomadic record shop now rooted on 24th Street in the heart of the Mission, was started by Ruben “Ruffy” Rangel and Maria Jose “Majoo” Salguero, a dedicated husband and wife team, over a decade ago in El Salvador. It has since journeyed through Central America, finally landing in San Francisco. Specializing in Latin and Caribbean music, Discodelic's mission is to unearth rare records from their countries of origin and bring them to enthusiastic collectors and music lovers.

Miles also discussed the Latinos Con Soul Festival, an international celebration of Latin music and culture through vinyl. The festival, which began in Mexico City in 2018, has grown significantly, featuring a diverse lineup of DJs and artists from across the globe. This year's festival, set to take place in San Francisco, promises an eclectic mix of genres, from Dominican bachata to Chicano soul, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Notable highlights include performances by LA-based Jungle Fire and a screening of a documentary about Chicano soul artist Dimas Garza. The festival aims to unite people, foster a love for Latin music, and create lasting memories through its myriad of events, including DJ nights, concerts, and a record fair featuring rare Latin records.

For more details on the festival and to keep up with Discodelic, visit their website discodelic.com and follow them on Instagram @discodelic_discos_viajantes and @latinos.con.sol.festival.