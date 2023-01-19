The new year has seen some exciting changes to the KALW schedule, including the addition of more music on weekends. And for those who’ve been eager to hear the weeknight music but found that 10 p.m. was a little late for a school night, there’s even better news. Introducing the 25th Street Showcase , a re-broadcast of the weeknight at 10 p.m. music shows in order to highlight the kaleidoscopic mix of tunes spun from the 25th Street Studios in Oakland.

"With long-running programs like Tangents, Folk Music & Beyond, and others, the majority of KALW music fans listen on the weekends. I'm really excited to share what we've been up to during the weeknights with that audience," says Aaron Byrd, KALW’s Music Director.

The showcase will replay shows by Maria Yates, Patrick King Most, LadyRyan, Margarita Azucar, and JBoogie on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m., plus on Saturdays and Sundays at midnight for a late-night replay. Marcus Rosario, who used to be on alternate Mondays at 10 p.m., has moved to a new Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. spot in order to soundtrack your weekend with KALW goodness from noon to midnight.

KALW’s music mission is to connect members of the Bay Area community with each other and the rest of the world and to highlight the diversity of our region through eclectic sounds from the past and present. Adding the 25th Street Showcase to our established programming is just one way we hope to continue sharing the love.