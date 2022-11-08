KALW Music Best Of 2022

KALW Music Best Albums and Songs of 2022

Wonway Posibul

SAULT "Untitled (God)" - The mysterious and ever-prolific UK band release a non-denominational gospel album full of prayers in the form of positive affirmation and their signature incredible production. Taking a drive from the North Shore of Oahu around the island with this album on cemented it as a top pick for me. Absolutely beautiful.

- Wonway Posibul

Chronixx "Never Give Up" - My song and anthem of the year, Chronixx and producer Inflo (who has had a busy year with SAULT) capture and embody the essence of Bob Marley & The Wailers with a song to help us keep continue on through an interesting and challenging time in the world. So necessary.

- Wonway Posibul Dore Stein

De Kaboul à Bamako “Sowal Diabi” - Tangential cross-pollination at its best. “Sowal” means “question” in Farsi (Persian), “Diabi” means “answer” in Bambara. The lead singers are from Mali, Iran, and "Kurdistan." They're joined by an Iranian tar (lute) player, an Afghani tabla master, and the French band, Arat Kilo, steeped in Ethio jazz.

- Dore Stein



Emmanuel Nado

Khaled “Cheb Khaled” - Ten years after his global hit “C’est la vie”, the Algerian raï singer Khaled made his big comeback this summer with a new album, which features several collaborations with artists such as Santana, Chico & The Gypsies, DJ Snake, and many others. In the uncertain times we are living now, Khaled conveys a message of love, peace, and brotherhood between peoples.

- Emmanuel Nado

JBoogie

Brijean “Angelo” - The LA-based duo who formed in Oakland has managed to merge psychedelic disco, bossa nova vibes, deep house energy, and pure pop to create a perfect album for drifting across the ocean or bean bagging it at the after-party.

- JBoogie

Margarita Azucar

Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Queen" - This album was a standout for the lyrics, which question beauty standards and express a wish to be free, in addition to the unique violin element in a lush range of soundscapes. “Selfish Soul” quickly became a favorite in heavy rotation.

- Margarita Azucar

Kevin Vance

Peter Thompson

Kathy Kallick "What Are They Doing In Heaven Today?" - Kathy Kallick’s second tribute to her folksinging mother includes brilliant re-imaginings of songs learned from her and performed with the next generation (Molly Tuttle, Tristan Scroggins), acknowledged masters (Mike Compton, Jim Hurst), Bay Area contemporaries (Laurie Lewis, Suzy Thompson), the mighty Kathy Kallick Band, and her own daughters. The newly-discovered performances of Dodi Kallick in the ‘60s are a revelation and have captivated more than 250 DJs around the world. Including me!

- Peter Thompson

LadyRyan

Patrick King Most

Automatic “Excess” - The amazing power trio Automatic delivered a sophomore album that stood out in the world of rock-adjacent sounds. Exploding drums and synth wizardry that rival your favorite Krautrock band, find their place next to lead vocalist's Izzy Glaudini lyrics of consumerism and alienation. It's dystopia's perfect soundtrack.

- Patrick King Most

Devon Strolovitch

Marcus Rosario

The Frightnrs "Always" - A beautiful final testament to keep making music together as part of their promise to their late lead singer Dan Klein. This album shines on all things retro, soul and reggae and delivers on what love through lasting friendship can sound like unbound by time.

- Marcus Rosario

