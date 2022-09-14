Meet Pat Johnson: Blue Collar Photographer

Pat Johnson is a legendary San Francisco Bay Area rock ’n’ roll (and more!) photographer. His new self-published book, “Blue Collar Photographer,” will have you smiling, crying, or maybe just sighing and reminiscing, “oh! I remember them! Now, who was that again? I saw them at Winterland in ’75…”

There’s much written about and photographed of the SF music scene in the 1960s. Johnson’s rock ’n’ roll journey begins after this. His book is a trip down musical memory lane for all music fans, and should be especially meaningful to concert-going fans who were in the Bay Area from the early 1970s.

Johnson hails from Cleveland, Ohio. He first traveled to San Francisco in 1972 for a visit, and that was it. He stayed. Let’s rewind back to the earlier days, as we join him on his memory lane.

(This interview has been edited for clarity and length)

When did you discover photography? Any early influences, or inspirations?

I started in high school as a fun diversion, but something clicked. I immediately fell in love with the images I created. At that time, I was influenced by the album covers coming out of England – The Beatles, Stones, Kinks, etc.

When was the shift from taking pictures to the more serious side of photography, and how did that evolve to your first paid jobs as a photographer?

I met and became friends with the late Doug Rauch (bass player of Santana at the time), and he invited me to be his guest for Santana New Year’s Eve at Winterland in 1973. I took a few shots of the opening band (a new band named Journey), and of their guitarist Neal Schon. Doug brought that to their (Journey’s) manager Herbie Herbert and the rest is history.

Select five of your favorite photos you’ve taken – and tell us why.

1 of 5 — 1-The Bum.jpg The Bum photo: Pat Johnson 2 of 5 — 2-Journey-Neal Schon-NYE WInterland 1973-1974 copy.jpg Neal Schon_Journey_NYE Winterland 1973-1974 photo: Pat Johnson 3 of 5 — 3-Journey-1978 copy (1).jpg Journey 1978 photo: Pat Johnson 4 of 5 — 4 -Denise_Sassoon-0003.jpg Denise for Vidal Sassoon photo: Pat Johnson 5 of 5 — Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors photo: ©Pat Johnson

My first is “The Bum,” a shot I took while still in Cleveland. It is a shot of a homeless guy and some pigeons. This was the shot that made me love capturing images and realize I had a decent “eye” for shooting pictures.

Neal Schon, Journey. The shot that launched my career.

Journey – studio band shot – 1978. This shot brought me to the next level.

Denise for Vidal Sassoon. This shot started my love for fashion photography and my edgy style.

My first Golden State Warriors team shot. It was done for an ad and I used my music style to try and make them look like a great soul band.

When did you make the switch from film to digital, and was there any overlap?

No, I didn’t have a plan to switch. I was doing a location shoot and a good client calls and asks if I had switched to digital yet. I said, “No. I haven’t.” He says “That’s what I was afraid of.” That day I went and bought the top-of-the-line Digital Nikon, a new lens, and an Apple computer.

There were some overlaps. You had to have two of everything to be a professional, in case something breaks, you have to able to keep going and deliver. So I couldn’t afford a second $6,000 Nikon, so I would bring a film camera as a backup. I was hired to shoot the Red Hot Chili Peppers live at the Oakland Arena and I get there and brought my film camera and no film, but digital cards. I scramble under my car seat, in my trunk and scrounge three rolls of film. Absolutely the wrong kind of film, but damn if I didn’t pull it off. The Chili Peppers shot in my book is from that day. The true test of a professional is to get the shot, no matter what happens.

photo: Pat Johnson / Red Hot Chili Peppers

What music do you listen to?

I listen to all music. I grew up in Cleveland with raunchy rock, The MC5, the Stooges, The James Gang, Humble Pie…and of course, the Beatles, Stones, James Brown, Led Zeppelin, Velvet Underground…the list is endless.

Do you play a musical instrument?

Yes, I play slide guitar.

As the photographer to have been in the room, in the studio, in the arena! Share your thoughts on capturing these moments.

Well. The shoots went by in a blur. I was so focused on the lighting, settings, interaction with the artists, I really don’t have exciting stories.

Who were a few of the most memorable artists/bands/people you photographed?

I guess the most memorable shots were Journey, Bowie, Michael Jackson, Elton John and friends, the Bammies (Bill Graham group shot), James Brown. But there were a ton.

Who surprised you, and why?

Michael Jackson, Sting, and David Bowie (other than my friends in the Bay Area). They were humble, kind people to work with.

What were a few of the most memorable concerts/events you photographed?

The Rolling Stones – Cow Palace 1975.

Is there anyone you haven’t photographed (living or not living) that you would want to?

I always wanted to shoot The Faces Band (Rod Stewart)…and do a studio shoot of Iggy Pop.

45 years, and a million memories later, what didn’t make it into the book?

Well, no sports, fashion, comedy. It’s strictly a music book. I had a great editor in Pamela Turley and I relied on her eye. I think she did a marvelous job. I wouldn’t change a thing.

Meet Pat Johnson.

WHAT:

Pat Johnson Blue Collar Photographer book release and signing event

WHEN:

Sunday, September 18, 2022

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

Sweetwater Music Hall

19 Corte Madera Ave.

Mill Valley, CA 94941

