© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Immigration
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

How a trans woman’s death led to a $20 million claim against ICE

KALW | By Teresa Cotsirilos
Published June 26, 2019 at 5:35 PM PDT
johana_medina_pic_test.jpeg
courtesy of Diversidad Sin Fronteras/Facebook
/

Johana Medina Leon’s family says she left El Salvador out of fear for her physical safety. She died of pneumonia about a month after US immigration officials took her into custody. Her family claims Medina was repeatedly denied medical treatment, and a Bay Area attorney just filed a $20 million wrongful death claim on their behalf.

Tags

ImmigrationICEjohana medina leonUS ImmigrationEl SalvadorCrosscurrents
Teresa Cotsirilos
Teresa Cotsirilos is a reporter at KALW, where she covers labor rights and public health in the Bay Area’s immigrant communities. A recipient of the IWMF Adelante Fellowship and the Center for Health Journalism's National Fellowship, she is currently investigating California wildfire cleanups and their impact on immigrant workers’ health and safety.
See stories by Teresa Cotsirilos