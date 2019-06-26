Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
How a trans woman’s death led to a $20 million claim against ICE
Johana Medina Leon’s family says she left El Salvador out of fear for her physical safety. She died of pneumonia about a month after US immigration officials took her into custody. Her family claims Medina was repeatedly denied medical treatment, and a Bay Area attorney just filed a $20 million wrongful death claim on their behalf.