CSU report: Sexual harassment, discrimination, widespread

An assessment report released Monday by California State University detailed widespread sexual harassment and discrimination, ranging from students to employees.

In March 2022, the California State University Board of Trustees hired the law firm Cozen O’Connor to make an assessment of Cal State’s ability to address sexual harassment and misconduct complaints from students and employees.

The firm found Cal State is largely unable to adequately respond to the almost 2,600 systemwide reports of sexual harassment – due to infrastructural issues with Title IX programs, insufficient resources and a general culture of distrust across the 23-campus system.

The report states : “we observed a significant need for accountability processes, both to hold campuses accountable operating and carrying out an effective program, and to hold individuals accountable for conduct that violates policy.”

The report was based on interviews and surveys with nearly 18,000 students and staff. It found that Cal State has no concrete way of addressing misconduct that isn’t outright discrimination or harassment. And that until the past academic year, the chancellor’s office did not track data of sex or gender-based harassment.