Education
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents

Valarie Bachelor talks about balancing the budget for Oakland schools

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Valarie Bachelor
/
Valarie Bachelor, who represents District 6 as a school board member of the Oakland Unified School District.

A year ago, the Oakland Unified School District voted to close several schools, citing declining enrollment. In January, they voted to reverse the decision.

Valarie Bachelor, a new member of the school board, speaks about the challenge of keeping neighborhood schools open.

Sunni Khalid
