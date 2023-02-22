Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Valarie Bachelor talks about balancing the budget for Oakland schools
A year ago, the Oakland Unified School District voted to close several schools, citing declining enrollment. In January, they voted to reverse the decision.
Valarie Bachelor, a new member of the school board, speaks about the challenge of keeping neighborhood schools open.