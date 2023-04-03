Survey names San Jose State among most affordable colleges, amid skepticism

A Credit Summit study names SJSU as the eighth most affordable college out of 25 in major U.S. college cities. Advocates said while the university may be an affordable option among local colleges, when you factor in the high cost of living in the region, that number doesn't pencil out on a national scale. SJSU has a student population of about 36,000.

Scott Myers-Lipton, SJSU sociology professor and lead author of the Silicon Valley Pain Index, told San Jose Spotlight. "It's not matching up to the reality of our students and does not match up to the reality of San Jose."

The study used several factors to determine overall monthly costs for students, including tuition and housing. It found that San Jose State University students spend an estimated $3,900-a-month based on a review of tuition, housing, food, utilities, Wi-Fi and gyms.

Myers-Lipton said the numbers don't add up. The study estimates student housing, utilities and Wi-Fi to be about $800 per month. He said data for spring 2023 reveals that an on-campus apartment for three students--the least expensive option per semester--costs one student about $5,600 per semester, or about $1,100 per month.

In Oakland, I’m Sunni Khalid, KALW News.