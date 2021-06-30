What’s Your Experience Living With A Disability During COVID?

Do you have a disability, or know someone who does? Has the pandemic made access to medical care, vaccines, supportive services, or employment more difficult?

I’m KALW freelance reporter Chris Egusa and I’m writing a series of stories about COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on disability communities, and what’s being done to address it. This project is important to me because I’ve seen how people with disabilities can fall through the cracks during times of emergency. I’m hoping to hear from people with disabilities who have faced significant personal, emotional, or financial challenges due to the pandemic and the actions or inactions by government, healthcare providers and facilities, support services and businesses. Your responses will help me understand the impact on your life.

I want to hear about:

Your decisions to delay medical care due to fears of entering hospitals or health facilities.

Your difficulties accessing support services during the pandemic.

Your experience attempting to get vaccinated.

Your concerns about health care rationing at hospitals or medical facilities.

Your struggles with mental health as a result of these challenges (for you or your loved ones).

Your COVID diagnosis and how it has affected your life as someone with a disability.

Anything else that I might not be aware of, which would help me tell a fuller story about this issue.

The more people I hear from the better my stories will be because they’ll capture the great range of your experiences, which I want to amplify with nuance and care.

You can fill out the google form below or text or call me at (510) 519-1795‬ and leave a voicemail to share your experience.