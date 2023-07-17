© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Climate

Bay Area swelters amid recent heatwave

KALW | By Hamza Fahmy
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM PDT
SF Sunset
David Yu
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco sunset

Yesterday, KMUX- The National Weather Service’s Bay Area radar in Mount Umunhum – experienced malfunctions from overheating, leading technicians to shut it down due to an air conditioning issue.

Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist at KMUX, had this to say.

“When we have events, whether it's heat events or drought or flooding, we're finding that we are having more extreme events and they're happening with more frequency than they did in the past.”

Bingaman adds that radar malfunctions are common, but the increase in extreme temperatures isn’t.

Peaking at more than 115 degrees, these temperatures were recorded after our planet hit its hottest global temperature ever recorded last week.

The Weather Service isn’t the only sector getting affected, even public transportation had trouble navigating last weekend’s heat.

When temperatures pass a 100 degrees, BART can go from its average 70 mph speed down to under 50 mph.

Due to last weekend’s excessive heat warning, our public transportation system has been experiencing up to 10 minute delays anytime before 6PM this past week.

However, at the time of this report, both the weather service and BART are now back to their normal functions.

Tags
Climate Bay Area News
Hamza Fahmy
Hamza is an international student at UC Berkeley that runs the news department at his college’s radio station. Outside of work, you’ll find him drawing, reading a book, or spending too much time watching soccer.
See stories by Hamza Fahmy