Spring’s arrival heralds melting snowpack, dangerous river flows

There’s heat on the way. This means a couple of things. The National Weather Service is warning moderate heat risks for people without interior cooling systems, a lack of access to adequate hydration, and for people experiencing homelessness.

This weather forecast is a sharp contrast compared to months of heavy rains and a historic snowpack. But what does this mean for California as this snow begins to melt?

The warm weather may sound like an invitation to kayak, raft, swim or fish, but it’s also melting the snowpack in California that has averaged 237% compared to normal .

This means that rivers are exhibiting dangerously cold and fast water flows. The large amount of melting snow is expanding the average volume of rivers, making them stronger than normal and threatening to enter for anyone, even experienced rafters. Recreational use has been closed off to some, as local authorities attempt to prevent river drownings.

Agencies, such as State Parks, Cal Fire, the Department of Boating and Waterways, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and others have all issued warnings about the risks of engaging with rivers.

Some of the most impacted waters are the Central Sierra rivers, between Lake Tahoe and Fresno.