Bay Area recovering from latest storm

The strength and speed of the winds accompanying the latest storm to sweep through the Bay Area left many residents in both fear and awe.

One of those places that felt the i mpact of the heavy winds was downtown San Francisco , where Tuesday's storm damaged windows at the Salesforce Tower and caused a window to fall from the Millennium Towers, city fire officials said Wednesday morning. A couch was even blown out of a high-rise apartment building in So-Ma .

Fire officials said the fallen window at 301 Mission St. did not cause any injuries, and city building inspectors are working with building management at both buildings to assess the damage.

District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that high winds were also causing shards of glass to fall from a high-rise at 50 California St. He said traffic was being diverted at Sacramento and Davis streets.

Meanwhile, Point Potrero in Richmond logged the highest Bay Area winds Tuesday at 88 mph, according to the National Weather Service as of 8:08 p.m. Oakland International Airport and Mount Diablo logged winds at 74 mph in the East Bay, Napa saw gusts at 65 mph and San Francisco International Airport reached gusts of 64 mph.