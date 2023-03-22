Another storm wreaks havoc on Bay Area

Perhaps no image symbolized the strength of the storm that slammed into the Bay Area Tuesday than the big rig that rolled over on the Bay Bridge during evening rush hour.

The accident occurred in the right and center eastbound lanes of I-80 before Treasure Island and east of 4th Street, SF Alerts announced at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol said the collision caused injuries, and closed two lanes of the roadway.

At about the same time, the CHP said a tree fell on to US-101 southbound just south of Marin City, blocking the third and fourth lanes and causing delays.

More than 100,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Bay Area late Tuesday afternoon amid 50-mile-per-hour winds that buffeted the region, downing trees and power lines, according to the utility.

Nearly half of the affected customers are along the Peninsula, where more than 46,000 were without power as of 4 p.m. About 22,000 customers in the South Bay are without power along with about 20,000 in the East Bay, while San Francisco had about 9,700 without power.

Meanwhile, Bay Area airports have reported flight delays and cancellations Tuesday due to wet and windy weather conditions. About 300 flights were delayed and 27 flights have been canceled at San Francisco International Airport.

And the San Francisco Bay Ferry suspended service system-wide Tuesday due to the stormy weather.