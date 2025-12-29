San Francisco Supervisors to push for heavier fines for sideshows

San Francisco District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong praised the Fire Department for what he said was a quick response to a truck fire near a sideshow on Saturday.

According to Wong, at about 4:30 a.m., police and fire crews began getting reports of an illegal sideshow near Kirkham and La Playa streets, as well as a vehicle engulfed in flames nearby.

Officers arrived and allegedly saw multiple cars driving recklessly and people setting off fireworks.

In a statement, Wong said "these incidents are extremely dangerous and have no place in our neighborhoods.”

He said he was working with District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter to cosponsor legislation to address sideshows and street takeovers that would raise fines from 500 dollars to 1,000 dollars

Other major Bay Area cities, including Oakland and San Jose, already have a thousand dollar maximum fines in place for sideshow offenses.

Some Bay Area jurisdictions also criminalize spectators, but Sauter did not specify if the proposed ordinance would impose penalties for observers not actively promoting or instigating the sideshow activities.

