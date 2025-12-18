Oakland votes to install Flock safety cameras

This means the city will now enter into a two-year contract with security camera manufacturer Flock Safety for the use of 290 automated license plate readers across Oakland.

The proposal also authorizes OPD to integrate privately owned security cameras into its surveillance network.

Footage and data gathered from the cameras will be consolidated into an online database called FlockOS, which is managed by Flock Safety.

The $2.25 million proposal has drawn strong support and fierce opposition from citizen groups over the past few months.

Supporters include business owners and residents who believe the expansion will help OPD reduce crime and protect the city's businesses. But, activists and privacy watchdog organizations are concerned that federal agencies could access and use the data stored on FlockOS to target immigrants and individuals coming to California to seek reproductive and gender-affirming care.