Mayor Lurie announces 90 new beds for people struggling with behavioral health issues

KALW | By Viviana Vivas
Published December 18, 2025 at 3:03 PM PST
Exterior facade of the San Francisco General Hospital located in San Francisco's Mission District.
Wikipedia Commons
Exterior facade of the San Francisco General Hospital located in San Francisco's Mission District.

The Mayor says they've added 90 new beds towards helping the community.

50 of them will be operated by the Behavioral Health Center at the San Francisco General Hospital. They'll be used for individuals under conservatorship. The other 40 beds will be for individuals in assisted living who need long-term support.

In addition to the beds, San Francisco will also be expanding residential care and senior assisted living by adding two new facilities in Hayes Valley.

Lurie's office says this expansion will create more than 30 new union jobs.
Viviana Vivas
Audio Academy Fellow 25-26
