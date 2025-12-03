Vote on Oakland Encampment Abatement Policy was delayed — again

Yesterday, the Oakland City Council voted to delay their discussion of a controversial new policy that would change the way the city manages unsheltered homelessness.

The first draft of Oakland’s proposed “Encampment Abatement Policy” signaled a zero tolerance approach to homelessness. For example, it gave the city the option to close encampments without first offering shelter to their residents.

But this week, local lawmakers revised the policy after state officials warned it could jeopardize over $40 million in homelessness funds if the city did not make “reasonable efforts” to offer shelter during encampment closures. The amended policy also attempts to establish designated zones where people will not be cited or fined for sleeping outside.

The section of the policy that would remove people living in vehicles from the city’s definition of “encampment” — making it easier for the city to tow these vehicles — remains unchanged.

However, the council did not vote on the amended policy at yesterday’s meeting. Council President Kevin Jenkins said the city needed more time to define where unsheltered people can legally reside.

District 7 Councilmember and the author of the policy — Ken Houston — was the only vote against the delay.