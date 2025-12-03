San Francisco approves measure for more high-density housing

In a seven-to-four vote, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed Mayor Daniel Lurie's Family Zoning Plan.

The measure would allow developers in the new zones to build more high-density housing, like permitting more stories to be constructed per building than currently allowed.

Under state law, San Francisco and all local governments statewide are mandated to allow for the construction of additional housing units for mixed levels of income.

If local jurisdictions fail to comply, they could lose state funding.

Supervisors Connie Chan, Shamann Walton, Chyanne Chen, and Jackie Fielder voted 'no.' They argued that stronger protections for tenants are needed.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said the vote was an important step in giving families "an opportunity to buy a home where they can raise their kids."

