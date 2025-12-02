© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Student wounded by gunshot at San Francisco high school

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 2, 2025 at 3:07 PM PST
The main entrance to the Phillip & Sala Burton Academic High School
Google Maps
/
Google Maps
The main entrance to the Phillip & Sala Burton Academic High School

A student was shot in the leg this afternoon at the Phillip and Sala Burton Academic High School in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on the school campus near McLaren Park on the southeast side of the city shortly after noon. KALW’s broadcast studios are located at the school.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said an engine and an ambulance rushed to the scene, treated the victim and then transported them to a local hospital. The unidentified student was listed in stable condition.

The San Francisco Standard reported that a suspect has been detained in connection with the shooting.The San Francisco Police Department said it is investigating the crime. They would not confirm the report and would not release any additional information, pending a press conference.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
