Student wounded by gunshot at San Francisco high school

A student was shot in the leg this afternoon at the Phillip and Sala Burton Academic High School in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on the school campus near McLaren Park on the southeast side of the city shortly after noon. KALW’s broadcast studios are located at the school.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said an engine and an ambulance rushed to the scene, treated the victim and then transported them to a local hospital. The unidentified student was listed in stable condition.