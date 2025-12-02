San Mateo County residents have five days to complete emergency preparedness survey

San Mateo County officials are urging residents to complete a survey that will determine how the county supports them in a disaster.

The survey, which started collecting responses in late September, was supposed to close on November 30. But San Mateo County officials decided to keep it open when they noticed that participation was especially low in some of the most high risk communities.

Daly City, for instance, sits directly on the San Andreas Fault and has a population of more than one hundred thousand people — but only 40 submitted responses to the survey.

The survey is fully anonymous, collects no personal information, and is available in English, Spanish and Mandarin. Officials say it should take about 10 minutes to complete. It will be open until Sunday evening.

You can take the survey by clicking here.