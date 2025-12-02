Oakland sets up speed cameras for motorists

Oakland announced this Monday that the city will install speed cameras at 18 locations, as part of a new safety program. KALW’s Rachel Longan has more.

The program was started through a state bill passed in 2023.

The cameras in Oakland will be installed by mid-January next year. They will take a photo of the license plate of any vehicles exceeding the speed limit by more than 11 miles per hour.

The locations for the cameras were chosen after reviewing crash data from the city’s High Injury Network. This is a network of streets with the most severe collisions.

Fines will range from 50 to 500 dollars but they won’t start being issued until March.