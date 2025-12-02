© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting of San Francisco high school student

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:04 PM PST
The San Francisco Police Department said they have made an arrest in the shooting yesterday afternoon of a student on the campus of the Phillip & Sala Burton Academic High School.

Police said they made the arrest of the male juvenile yesterday afternoon at a residence where he fled in Bayview-Hunters Point. They said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Charges are pending.

The victim, identified as a student at Burton, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated at the scene by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

At a press conference at Burton, Bayview Station Captain Bernadette Robinson told reporters that the suspect had been caught and there was no threat to the public.

San Francisco United Superintendent Maria Su told reporters police and security secured the Burton campus and that classes continued. A SFUSD spokesperson said wellness support to students was being offered at the school through the end of the week.

KALW’s broadcast studios are located at the school.
