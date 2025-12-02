California sets modest annual water allocation

California is setting aside just 10 percent of requested water supplies, as reservoirs are at or above capacity.

The announcement was made yesterday (Monday) by officials with the state Department of Water Resources, or DWR.

The DWR operates the State Water Project, which delivers water to 29 public water agencies that serve an estimated 27 million people and three-quarters of a million acres of farmland throughout the state.

DWR is required to set its initial annual water allocation by December 1st every year and the size of the allocation is typically fairly small at first.

If the state sees an increase in rain and snowfall totals, water allocations could potentially increase every month. The final allotments will be announced in May or June.

DWR officials said the state seems to be in pretty good shape, so far, with statewide reservoir storage levels at 114 percent of average.