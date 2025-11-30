Longtime San Francisco Christmas tradition ending

For the first time in 80 years, Santa Claus will not be making an appearance at San Francisco’s Union Square later this month.

SFGate reports that Macy’s announced last week that San Francisco will not be among the 12 stops on Santa Claus’ annual Christmas tour this holiday season.

A Macy’s spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle that the decision to forego a San Francisco event was part of the company’s broader strategy take the experience to other locations that hadn’t had the opportunity.

Cancelling the two-hour meet and greet between Saint Nick and local kids ends a nearly 80-year local tradition – which was interrupted only in recent memory by the COVID pandemic.

The absence of Santa at Union Square comes a year after Macy’s announced that it would be leaving its flagship store after nearly a century – amid a slew of other retail closings in downtown San Francisco.

Last month, Macy’s announced that it would keep its massive store open while it explored plans to redevelop the property.

