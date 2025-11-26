Menlo Park AI company limits chatbot access to minors following lawsuits
Character.AI started banning minors from interacting with its open-ended AI chatbots earlier this week.
This is after multiple lawsuits were filed against them alleging that extensive conversations with these chatbots led several teenagers to die by suicide.
However, underage users will still have access to the website. Yesterday, Character.AI introduced a feature for minors to “create and explore fiction.”
Megan Garcia, one of the moms who sued the company, told NBC News that the new policy is coming “too late.” She wants to see evidence that the company can actually verify users’ ages and more transparency around what they are doing with minors’ data.