California joins lawsuit over SNAP benefits for permanent residents

California is joining New York, Minnesota, Oregon, and Massachusetts in a lawsuit against the Trump administration for the USDA’s latest policy restricting immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees from receiving SNAP benefits — even after they’ve been given permanent legal status.

Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke about the lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday morning:

“Their new guidance was issued hastily, inaccurately, and without regard for the law, it misstates who's eligible for SNAP and threatens to deprive thousands of lawful permanent residents of the food benefits that Congress guaranteed to them.”

Bonta says they’re hopeful that the complaint will trigger an injunction which will help impacted groups get their benefits back soon.