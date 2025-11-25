Speed limit reduced on two major Oakland thoroughfares

The City of Oakland has lowered the speed limit on two of its main roads in an attempt to reduce traffic accidents and conform to state and city regulations.

The Oaklandside reports that the speed limit on the length of Broadway will be reduced to 20 miles-per-hour.

Currently, the limit fluctuates on different stretches between 25 and 20 miles per hour.In addition, the speed limit on International Boulevard will be reduced to 25 miles-per-hour on every block between the intersections from 1st to 42nd avenues.