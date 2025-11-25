© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Speed limit reduced on two major Oakland thoroughfares

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 25, 2025 at 8:12 PM PST
Oakland City Hall
Daniel Ramirez
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Oakland City Hall

The City of Oakland has lowered the speed limit on two of its main roads in an attempt to reduce traffic accidents and conform to state and city regulations.

The Oaklandside reports that the speed limit on the length of Broadway will be reduced to 20 miles-per-hour.

Currently, the limit fluctuates on different stretches between 25 and 20 miles per hour.In addition, the speed limit on International Boulevard will be reduced to 25 miles-per-hour on every block between the intersections from 1st to 42nd avenues.

The changes come after a report submitted earlier this month by city transportation director Josh Rowan to city administrator Jestin Johnson.The report called upon the city to adjust its speed charter for Broadway and International Boulevard arterial streets to conform to Oakland’s municipal code.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
