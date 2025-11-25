Electrical fire causes BART service delays
An electrical fire is being blamed for major delays on BART service today.
The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was on the third rail at the Civic Center station. The station was evacuated and the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Delays were first reported in an advisory posted just before noon. BART said wait times were growing as the problem continued at that time.
BART’s account on X added that trains were using a single track between the Montgomery and 24th Street stations, with no Red or Green line service available.