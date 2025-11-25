© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Electrical fire causes BART service delays

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:01 PM PST
A crowded BART platform at the Montgomery Street station
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW News
A crowded BART platform at the Montgomery Street station

An electrical fire is being blamed for major delays on BART service today.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was on the third rail at the Civic Center station. The station was evacuated and the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported. 

Delays were first reported in an advisory posted just before noon. BART said wait times were growing as the problem continued at that time.

BART’s account on X added that trains were using a single track between the Montgomery and 24th Street stations, with no Red or Green line service available.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid