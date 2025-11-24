© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
UC nurses union ratifies new contract

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 24, 2025 at 1:53 PM PST
Nurse anesthetists at Naval Hospital Jacksonville
Navy Medicine
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Nurse anesthetists at Naval Hospital Jacksonville

About 25,000 registered nurses at University of California medical centers voted to ratify a contract offer with the university’s leadership over the weekend, averting a strike planned for last week. 

The nurses union – the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United, or CNA/NNU – represents registered nurses at the University of California, San Francisco; UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Oakland; University of California, Berkeley, and 16 other U.C. health care locations around the state.

The new contract includes an 18-and-a-half percent raise over the life of the contract and caps on health insurance contributions, along with more rest and meal breaks. According to a statement from the union, the new contract runs through Jan. 31, 2029.

A spokesperson for the University of California did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
