UC nurses union ratifies new contract

About 25,000 registered nurses at University of California medical centers voted to ratify a contract offer with the university’s leadership over the weekend, averting a strike planned for last week.

The nurses union – the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United, or CNA/NNU – represents registered nurses at the University of California, San Francisco; UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Oakland; University of California, Berkeley, and 16 other U.C. health care locations around the state.

The new contract includes an 18-and-a-half percent raise over the life of the contract and caps on health insurance contributions, along with more rest and meal breaks. According to a statement from the union, the new contract runs through Jan. 31, 2029.

A spokesperson for the University of California did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

