California DMV approves expanded testing areas for Waymos

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published November 24, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
A Waymo autonomous car drives down a San Francisco street
Daniel Ramirez
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A Waymo drives down a San Francisco street

California residents from the San Diego-Tijuana border all the way up to Sacramento might start seeing Waymo’s driving around their neighborhoods soon.

The DMV published their approval of the expansion on Friday. Affected counties in Northern California include: Alameda, Contra Costa, Yolo, Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Sacramento… just to name a few.

It’s not clear when exactly the driverless cars will hit the rest of the state, but the company posted an announcement on social media that they’ll be welcoming riders in San Diego in mid-2026.

Right now, robotaxi companies have to get permits from the DMV and the California Public Utilities Commission before they can solicit passengers, but they don’t need city or county approval.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
