Tens of thousands of immigrants could lose their trucking licences

An executive order issued by President Trump could leave California with about 60,000 fewer truck drivers.

CalMatters reports t hat the order, issued in April, requires new regulations that prevent refugees, asylum seekers and those with Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, or DACA, from holding commercial trucking licenses.

The executive order has sparked a feud between Governor Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Duffy has claimed that California had shown “reckless disregard” by issuing trucking licences to what he called “dangerous foreign drivers.” He has threatened to withhold 160 million dollars in federal highway safety funds to the state.

Newsom accused Duffy of spreading “easily disproven falsehoods” in an attempt to satisfy President Trump.The action is aimed at penalizing immigrant drivers with limited English proficiency.

The Eno Center for Transportation, a Washington, D.C, think tank, said a loss in safety funds and drivers could potentially raise shipping costs.