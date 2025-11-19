© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland votes no on expanding Flock surveillance cameras

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:10 PM PST
Downtown Oakland
Ethan Oringel
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A street side shot of downtown Oakland

After hours of public comment on Tuesday night, Oakland Councilmembers Carroll Fife and Rowena Brown voted no on OPD’s proposed 2.25 million dollar contract with the private surveillance company Flock Safety.

Here’s Councilmember Fife.

“ I have no idea how we as a sanctuary city support anything with any association with Donald Trump and any association with Peter Thiel or any of his conservative billionaire cronies who are working to reshape this country in the image of something that looks nothing like the people who came here to speak today.”

In a statement, the Anti-Police Terror Project said they expect that Flock will continue to pursue the contract.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
