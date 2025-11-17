New District 4 supervisor resigns amid scandal; Lurie scrambles to find replacement

Beya Alcaraz abruptly resigned from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors last Thursday – just eight days after she was sworn in by Mayor Daniel Lurie. But that hasn’t ended questions about why she was appointed and who will succeed her in District 4.

The 29-year-old Alcaraz resigned shortly after media reports about her questionable ownership of a Sunset pet shop. The new owners told local media organizations that when they bought the store from Alcaraz in May, the shop was in disrepair.

Lurie appointed Alcaraz a few weeks after she approached him on the street about succeeding former District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio .

At a press conference at City Hall on Friday, Lurie took full responsibility for appointing Alcaraz, but declined to answer questions about how she was vetted.