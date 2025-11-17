Ribbon cutting for a low-income senior housing development

The Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Committee — or TNDC — held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new low-income housing project in San Francisco’s Richmond District on November 17. The new development at 383 Sixth Avenue has 98 units. The residence provides one-bedroom and studio apartments to low-income and extremely low-income seniors.

Jennifer Dolan, the new CEO of the TNDC, described the project this way:

“We're just not opening a building, but we're really opening doors for comfortable, safe, and—a place for our seniors to age. And this is really—-is a community for not only our seniors, but for also our veterans. So we're dedicating this space to them today.”

Richard Cognata moved into a one-bedroom unit with his partner in August:

“It's a little smaller than where we were before, but we managed to fit everything in and this particular unit is pretty nice because we have a nice view.”

To qualify, residents had to make 15 to 50 percent of the Area Median Income, according to Leah Stastrom, an independent contractor who provides project management to the TNDC. She added that residents will have access to supportive services:

“If folks come in and they need food assistance, they'll help connect them with someone who can help them with that—you know, with literacy, with education...anything that folks might need, they can help them find those services.”

Residents began moving into the building in August 2025; the building is fully leased.

