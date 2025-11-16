Oakland mayor names interim police chief
Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee named the Oakland Police Department’s second-in-command to serve as the department’s interim chief when Floyd Mitchell steps down next month.
The Oaklandside reports Assistant Chief James Beere, a 28-year veteran of the OPD, will serve as chief while the City of Oakland conducts a nationwide search for a permanent police chief.
He succeeds Mitchell, who announced his resignation last month after 18 months as OPD’s top cop. His last day on the job is December 5th.
Oakland has been shaken by a recent upsurge in violent crime, including the shooting death last week of Laney College Athletic Director and football coach John Beam, as well as another shooting at Skyline High.