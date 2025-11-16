Oakland mayor names interim police chief

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee named the Oakland Police Department’s second-in-command to serve as the department’s interim chief when Floyd Mitchell steps down next month.

The Oaklandside reports Assistant Chief James Beere, a 28-year veteran of the OPD, will serve as chief while the City of Oakland conducts a nationwide search for a permanent police chief.

He succeeds Mitchell, who announced his resignation last month after 18 months as OPD’s top cop. His last day on the job is December 5th.