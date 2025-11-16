Academic dashboard shows state public schools improving
California schools raised graduation rates and academic achievement and improved college and career readiness last school year.
That’s according to the California School Dashboard, the state Department of Education’s tool that uses student data to measure academic performance, chronic absenteeism, college and career readiness, English learner progress and graduation and suspension rates.
EdSource reports graduation rates continued to increase, reaching nearly 88 percent -- the highest level since 2017. College and career readiness increased by about three percent and chronic absenteeism decreased by one-and-a-half percent.