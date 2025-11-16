© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Academic dashboard shows state public schools improving

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 16, 2025 at 8:23 PM PST
Government of California
/
Wikimedia Commons

California schools raised graduation rates and academic achievement and improved college and career readiness last school year.

That’s according to the California School Dashboard, the state Department of Education’s tool that uses student data to measure academic performance, chronic absenteeism, college and career readiness, English learner progress and graduation and suspension rates.

EdSource reports graduation rates continued to increase, reaching nearly 88 percent -- the highest level since 2017. College and career readiness increased by about three percent and chronic absenteeism decreased by one-and-a-half percent.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid