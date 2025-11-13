Hundreds of SFO flights delayed, due to shutdown, bad weather

More than 280 flights out of SFO have been delayed and more than 50 others cancelled, so far, as the season’s first atmospheric river arrived in the Bay Area.

According to FlightAware, a digital aviation flight tracking and data company, most of the cancellations were due to the federal government shutdown that ended last night. Other delays were a result of bad weather.

The website also reported that United Airlines bore the brunt of most of SFO’s problems. About 100 departing United flights were delayed and more than 150 arriving flights also experienced delays.

SFO was one of 40 airports nationwide where the FAA ordered flight reductions from last week during the federal government shutdown.

