UC Berkeley officials allege outside agitators inflamed anti-Turning Point USA protests

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:47 PM PST
Main campus at the University of California-Berkeley
Kent Kanouse
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Main campus at the University of California-Berkeley

Things were tense on UC Berkeley’s campus on Monday. The conservative advocacy group, Turning Point USA, had an event scheduled at Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall. Fights broke out, and the event was delayed.

UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof said the university is conducting an investigation and will assist a FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force "to identify the outside agitators responsible for attempting to disrupt last night's TPUSA event."

Student protestors also hung a paper-mache bug and put up posters outside of Sather Gate. They were arrested and charged with felony vandalism.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has not yet confirmed whether charges will be filed against them.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
