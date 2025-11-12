© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Robotaxi service spreads to Bay Area freeways and beyond

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 12, 2025 at 2:50 PM PST
Starting August 26th, Waymo, Uber Black, and Lyft Black cars will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers on certain parts of Market Street in San Francisco
greg lilly
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Starting August 26th, Waymo, Uber Black, and Lyft Black cars will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers on certain parts of Market Street in San Francisco

Waymo service expanding to Bay Area freeways and San Jose.

BODY: The autonomous taxi service, WAYMO, began driving on Bay Area freeways this morning. It also launched a 24/7 curbside service to San Jose’s Mineta International Airport.

Waymo also announced that it has expanded freeway service to Phoenix and Los Angeles.

However, not all Waymo passengers will immediately be able to take freeway routes. Those will be initially offered to riders who have early access to Waymo’s advanced features before they are gradually offered to all.

Waymo received a permit to operate at SFO in September, and is gradually expanding its service there.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
