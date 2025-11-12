Robotaxi service spreads to Bay Area freeways and beyond

Waymo service expanding to Bay Area freeways and San Jose.

BODY: The autonomous taxi service, WAYMO, began driving on Bay Area freeways this morning. It also launched a 24/7 curbside service to San Jose’s Mineta International Airport.

Waymo also announced that it has expanded freeway service to Phoenix and Los Angeles.

However, not all Waymo passengers will immediately be able to take freeway routes. Those will be initially offered to riders who have early access to Waymo’s advanced features before they are gradually offered to all.

Waymo received a permit to operate at SFO in September, and is gradually expanding its service there.